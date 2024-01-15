State of Emergency Declared in Calcasieu Parish Amidst Adverse Weather

Calcasieu Parish, nestled in the heartland of Louisiana, has declared a state of emergency in the wake of an unforeseen adverse weather event. This local proclamation falls in line with the statewide emergency declaration previously issued by Governor Jeff Landry.

Public Services Affected

Due to the severity of the weather conditions, the Calcasieu Public Transit System has announced cessation of its operations on Tuesday. Furthermore, all offices under the jurisdiction of the Police Jury have been directed to remain shuttered for the day. The Calcasieu Parish Planning and Zoning Board, too, has canceled its much-anticipated Tuesday evening meeting.

Education Adapts to Unforeseen Circumstances

McNeese State University, a significant educational institution within the parish, has demonstrated adaptability amidst the weather turmoil. The university has transitioned its Tuesday classes to an online format, ensuring academic continuity. Students have been duly instructed to check the Moodle platform for class-specific information and to report any issues with their coursework promptly to their instructors.

University Campus Services Modified

While McNeese State University's main dining hall, Rowdy's Dining Hall, will continue to function within its regular hours, the retail dining locations spread across the campus will remain closed. The university administration is hopeful of resuming regular activities, including in-person classes, on Wednesday, provided the weather conditions improve.