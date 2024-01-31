Startup Media Outlet 'The Messenger' Shuts Down Abruptly, Leaving Employees Stunned

In a sudden turn of events, The Messenger, a startup media outlet, has abruptly ceased operations. The startling development left its employees blindsided, discovering their abrupt layoffs through external reports by The New York Times and Semafor, rather than from their own management.

Unexpected Shutdown and Layoffs

Investigative reporter James LaPorta and science reporter Adam Kovac, amongst others, took to social media to share their shock and disappointment. The lack of communication from The Messenger's management was a point of contention, with the news of the shutdown and the ensuing job loss coming as a surprise. The absence of severance pay and the immediate loss of healthcare benefits further exacerbated the situation.

Closure Communication and Missteps

The management finally communicated the closure to the staff via email after the story broke publicly. However, by then, some employees were already unable to access internal communications systems, having been locked out without warning. The lack of forewarning and the sudden deactivation of Slack accounts added to the mounting frustrations.

The Messenger, which began publishing on May 15, 2023, had spent nearly all of its initial $50 million in funding. By the end of the year, the company had a mere $1.8 million remaining. Despite attempts to save the outlet, including a recent fundraising attempt by site founder Jimmy Finkelstein and prior staff cuts, the company was unable to sustain its operations.