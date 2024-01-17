Starton's Revolutionary Transdermal Drug Delivery Patent: A Game-Changer in Biotech

Starton Therapeutics Inc., a biotech firm specializing in clinical-stage development, has submitted a provisional patent application for a groundbreaking transdermal drug delivery technology, STARTICLES. This technology is designed to enhance the efficacy and tolerability of pharmaceuticals by enabling the transdermal delivery of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) categorized under the Food and Drug Administration's Biopharmaceuticals Classification System. More specifically, it targets those with high permeability and low solubility (BCS Class II), as well as those with low permeability and low solubility (BCS Class IV).

Transforming Medicine Delivery

Pedro Lichtinger, the Chairman and CEO of Starton, underscored the potential of their expanding transdermal platforms to augment their medical portfolio and better patient outcomes. STARTICLES addresses prevalent issues associated with other dosage forms, such as drug loading, dose delivery limitations, and fluctuating pharmacokinetic profiles.

A Step Forward in Transdermal Drug Delivery

Executive Director of Product Development and co-inventor, Rod Hartwig, shed light on the company's development of multiple platform technologies, including STARSILON and STARTICLES. These technologies are designed to facilitate the transdermal delivery of APIs previously deemed unsuitable for such administration methods.

Revolutionizing Cancer Treatment

If the patent, expected to be converted and issued in 2025, is granted, it could extend to 2045, offering potential for further protection. Starton Therapeutics is dedicated to transforming standard of care treatments with its proprietary continuous delivery technology, particularly in the realm of cancer treatment. It is important to note that the company has not committed to updating these forward-looking statements post-release.