StarPoint Properties Nears Finish Line on Denver Industrial Hub, Elevating Local Market Dynamics

StarPoint Properties is on the brink of completing the Point Central Business Park, a significant speculative industrial development in Denver, signaling a vibrant addition to the local real estate landscape. Initiated in summer 2023, this project, poised for completion by Q2 2023, is setting a new benchmark in industrial and office space offerings. With $24.6 million in construction financing from Clarion Partners, the development underscores the growing demand for high-caliber industrial spaces in the region.

Strategic Development and Design

Comprising two Class A buildings totaling 157,473 square feet, the Point Central Business Park promises to cater to a diverse range of occupier sizes through its flexible space offerings. Designed meticulously by Ware Malcomb, the buildings are set to feature 2,358 square feet of office space, 32-foot clear heights, 27 dock high truck doors, 8 drive-in doors, and approximately 225 parking spaces. This thoughtful design strategy not only enhances operational efficiency but also broadens the tenant appeal, accommodating businesses of varying scales and industries.

Prime Location and Leasing Efforts

Strategically located at 1051 E. 73 Ave. in the Central Denver submarket, Point Central Business Park benefits from its proximity to major transportation routes and interstates, offering seamless access across metro Denver. This advantage, coupled with the low sales tax rates of Unincorporated Adams County, positions the development as a highly attractive leasing option. Under the stewardship of Cushman & Wakefield's Executive Managing Director Drew McManus and Senior Directors Bryan Fry and Ryan Searle, leasing efforts are expected to draw significant tenant interest, further energizing Denver's industrial market landscape.

Impact on Denver's Industrial Market

Denver's industrial market has demonstrated resilience, maintaining a steady vacancy rate of 7.0 percent as of the last quarter of the previous year. The addition of Point Central Business Park not only contributes to the city's industrial space inventory but also reinforces Denver's ranking as the third in the Western region for industrial construction, with 7.3 million square feet of space underway as of January. This development is anticipated to set new standards for speculative industrial projects in the area, enhancing the city's appeal to a broad spectrum of businesses and investors.

As StarPoint Properties wraps up the construction of Point Central Business Park, the project stands as a testament to Denver's dynamic industrial market and the city's strategic position as a hub for business and commerce. With its state-of-the-art design, strategic location, and strong leasing potential, this development is poised to make a significant impact, offering promising prospects for tenants and contributing to the local economy. As Denver continues to attract industrial and commercial interest, developments like Point Central Business Park highlight the city's capacity for growth and innovation in the real estate sector.