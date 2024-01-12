en English
Business

Starbucks Workers on St. Claude Avenue in New Orleans Seek Unionization

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:38 pm EST
Starbucks Workers on St. Claude Avenue in New Orleans Seek Unionization

Workers at the Starbucks on St. Claude Avenue in New Orleans, positioned near the vibrant French Quarter, have taken a significant step towards ensuring their safety and wellbeing. They’ve filed for a union election with the National Labor Relations Board, and it’s no half-hearted endeavor. With an impressive 90% support from the staff, their intention is clear: to create safer, more secure working conditions by addressing prevalent safety concerns.

A Need for Safety and Security

The St. Claude Starbucks isn’t just any coffee shop. Known for a high number of safety incidents, it’s a place where baristas have faced verbal and physical harassment. The employees, led by proactive organizers like Julian Missy and Alyena Wagner, are determined to bring about change. One employee’s recounting of the trauma of opening the store after witnessing a death in the parking lot underscores the gravity of the situation.

Unionization: A Tool for Change

But why unionize? The employees believe that unionizing will compel Starbucks, a global coffee giant, to prioritize their safety and wellbeing. It’s a matter they feel has not been adequately addressed by the company. The prospect of unionization is not just about them—it has broader implications. The St. Claude store serves a mix of tourists and locals, making it an integral part of the city’s bustling hospitality sector.

Setting a Precedent

If successful, the St. Claude Starbucks won’t be the first of its kind in New Orleans to unionize—it will be the third. It stands as a testament to the growing awareness and action among workers in the hospitality industry towards their rights and safety. This move could potentially send ripples across the sector, prompting further unionization and improvements in working conditions.

Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

