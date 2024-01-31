Starbucks Violated Federal Labor Law, NLRB Judge Rules

In a recent ruling, National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) administrative law judge, Brian Gee, found that managers at two Seattle-based Starbucks stores breached federal labor law. The violation arose when the managers individually questioned workers about their plans to join union strikes slated between April and July 2023.

Unlawful Coercion

The ruling states that by inquiring about the employees' strike plans, the managers engaged in unlawful coercion, infringing on their rights to engage in protected, concerted activities. This decision signifies a key victory for labor advocates, as it reaffirms the fundamental protections workers are accorded under federal labor laws.

Starbucks' Resistance to Unionization

Simultaneously, at a third Starbucks outlet in Seattle, employees chose to strike in response to the company's decision to shutter the café. During the strike, a barista reported receiving a call from a Starbucks corporate member who sought information about the strike plans — a move that further underscores Starbucks' resistance to unionization.

Persistent Labor-Management Tensions

This ruling comes amid escalating tensions between labor organizing efforts and corporate management. Moreover, it highlights the legal protections that workers have under federal labor laws, and the ongoing battles to uphold these rights in the face of corporate pushback. As more employees organize and strike for their rights, this ruling serves as a precedent for future labor disputes.