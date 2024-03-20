Starbucks Faces $5M Lawsuit for Extra Charges on Nondairy Milks, Alleging ADA Violation

California residents Maria Bolliger, Dawn Miller, and Shunda Smith, who are unable to consume dairy due to lactose intolerance or allergies, have initiated a legal battle against global coffee titan Starbucks. Accusing the company of discriminatory pricing, the trio has filed a $5 million class action lawsuit, claiming Starbucks's additional charges for nondairy milk options breach the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Advertisment

Roots of the Controversy

At the heart of this dispute is the additional 70 to 90 cents customers must pay at Starbucks for substituting dairy milk with alternatives like soy, almond, or oat milk. This surcharge, the plaintiffs argue, unfairly targets and discriminates against individuals with lactose intolerance, a condition recognized under the ADA since 2008 as a disability due to its potential to cause significant discomfort and health issues. This lawsuit brings to light the broader issue of accessibility and inclusion in service pricing, questioning the justification behind such surcharges given the comparable retail costs of dairy and nondairy milks.

Comparing Costs and Practices

Advertisment

The lawsuit points out the negligible difference in cost between dairy and nondairy milk options, highlighting that nondairy milks are sold at a price range similar to that of dairy milks. Furthermore, it criticizes Starbucks for not imposing additional charges for other dietary accommodations, such as sugar-free sweeteners or caffeine-free options, thereby singling out lactose-intolerant customers. The legal action also references Starbucks's substantial earnings from these surcharges, estimated to exceed $1 billion in the United States alone, according to the lawsuit's claims.

Wider Implications and Company Response

The case against Starbucks raises important questions about the responsibilities of service providers to accommodate all customers' needs without imposing discriminatory costs. This lawsuit could set a significant precedent for how companies address and integrate accessibility into their pricing models. Starbucks, for its part, has stated that customers can add nondairy milk to certain beverages without additional charges under specific conditions, emphasizing the company's efforts to cater to diverse consumer needs. However, with a similar lawsuit previously filed against Dunkin Donuts and ongoing protests against nondairy milk surcharges, the issue remains a contentious one, reflecting broader societal debates around inclusivity and fairness in consumer practices.