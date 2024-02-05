Starbucks and Arby's Set Their Sights on Graniteville: A New Chapter in Dining

The Aiken County Planning and Development Department is at the helm of discussions concerning the emergence of two new chain restaurants in the Graniteville area. The two names in question are Arby's and Starbucks, both of which are projected to be situated on a roughly 2-acre site along the bustling Bettis Academy Road corridor. This location is strategical, just south of Exit 11 on Interstate 20 and adjacent to a QuikTrip convenience store. The project is spearheaded by Capital Development of Columbia, with Gaskins + LeCraw, a civil engineering firm based in Duluth, Georgia, lending their expertise in civil engineering services.

Design and Structure

The proposed Arby's restaurant is expected to occupy a 2,900 square-foot footprint. It is designed to include a drive-thru and provide 28 parking spots for customers. In the same vein, the planned Starbucks is predicted to cover approximately 2,500 square feet. It will feature a drive-thru service and accommodate 25 parking spaces. The Starbucks and Arby's will not only serve as new additions to Graniteville's commercial landscape but will also be the first of their respective chains to venture into the area.

Uncharted Territory

Neither Arby's nor Starbucks currently has a presence in Graniteville. The proposed establishments, therefore, mark their first ventures into this terrain. The implications of their arrival will be far-reaching, potentially altering dining and beverage consumption trends in the locale. The presence of these two noted chains is also anticipated to boost the area's economic vitality by generating employment opportunities and attracting additional commercial interests.

Next Steps

The project is currently under the scrutiny of the Planning and Development Department, located at the Aiken County Government Center on University Parkway in Aiken. The department's review will determine the project's compliance with zoning regulations, environmental guidelines, and other pertinent construction codes. The outcome of these deliberations will set the course for the establishments' journey into Graniteville.