Business

Starbucks Advances in Sustainability with New Reusable Cup Initiative

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:24 am EST
Starbucks Advances in Sustainability with New Reusable Cup Initiative

In a bid to curb the environmental impact of its operations, Starbucks is launching an initiative to allow customers to use personal cups for orders made via drive-thru and its own app. Effective from Wednesday, the initiative is aligned with the coffee giant’s ambitious goal of reducing waste output by half by the year 2030. The move is significant, considering drive-thru and app orders account for nearly 70% of Starbucks’ sales in the U.S.

Reducing Waste, Rewarding Customers

Customers opting to use their own cups will be eligible for a 10 cent discount on their orders. Further, members of the Starbucks rewards program will earn an additional 25 stars. However, the cups must meet certain criteria – they should be clean and should not exceed the 40-ounce size limit. To ensure hygiene, Starbucks staff will use contactless vessels for handling the personal cups.

Exclusivity and Limitations

Interestingly, the program is only active at company-owned and licensed locations in the U.S. and Canada. Customers ordering through third-party platforms like DoorDash or Uber Eats will not be able to avail of this facility. This expansion is a significant stride towards Starbucks’ goal of shifting towards reusables and moving away from single-use plastics.

Challenges and Past Efforts

While the introduction of the reusable cup program is a commendable initiative, Starbucks acknowledges the challenges associated with its implementation. These include maintaining the taste of complex drinks and avoiding overburdening employees, especially amidst ongoing unionization efforts. Previously, the company experimented with other sustainability efforts, such as the borrow-a-cup program, as part of its commitment to sustainability.

Business
Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

