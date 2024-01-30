Star-Studded Music Memorabilia Up for Charity Auction at Grammy Awards 2024

In a grand fusion of music, fashion, and philanthropy, Julien's Auctions prepares to host a rare auction featuring a unique collection of music memorabilia. The event is scheduled to coincide with the 66th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, promising an exciting blend of glamour and goodwill.

Star-Studded Memorabilia Collection

Among the headline-grabbing items up for auction is a custom-made gold Illusion catsuit, a sparkling spectacle worn by ten-time Grammy nominee Dua Lipa during her Future Nostalgia tour in the fall of 2022. The catsuit, a product of designer Casey Cadwallader's genius for Mugler, is a marvel of craftsmanship and glamour. It features an astounding 120,000 crystals and is a testament to patient artistry, having taken over 1,160 cumulative hours to create. The dazzling outfit, which stole the limelight during Dua Lipa's performance in São Paulo, Brazil, is expected to fetch between $4,000 to $6,000.

Other Notable Contributions

That's not all. The auction will also showcase a guitar strummed by Jon Bon Jovi, the artist being honored as MusiCares Person of the Year 2024. Fans will also have the opportunity to bid for a skateboard, a quirky piece of memorabilia signed by Olivia Rodrigo, which was featured in her music video for 'bad idea.' Additional contributions from music icons like Lady Gaga, Rihanna, and the late Tom Petty further enrich the collection, making it a veritable treasure trove for music lovers and collectors.

A Cause Worth Singing For

The proceeds from this star-studded auction will benefit MusiCares, an organization committed to providing a support system of health and human services for the music community. The live auction will take place at the Grammy Museum and will also be streamed online, ensuring fans worldwide can participate. An Emmy-nominated director, Jerry Foley, will direct the multi-camera broadcast, promising a top-tier viewing experience. As the Grammy Awards 2024 approaches with artists like Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, and Taylor Swift among the nominees across various categories, the anticipation around this unique auction is palpable.