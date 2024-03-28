Star-Studded 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards: Beyoncé, Cher Honored; Ludacris Hosts

The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards are poised to dazzle audiences with a lineup that reads like a who's who of the music industry. Scheduled for April 1st, the awards ceremony will not only spotlight the year's most impactful songs and artists but also pay tribute to legends and innovators who have shaped the music landscape. Hosting this grand event is none other than Ludacris, who promises a night filled with unforgettable performances and moments.

Special Appearances and Performances

This year's iHeartRadio Music Awards will feature an array of special appearances by luminaries such as Avril Lavigne, Jennifer Hudson, JoJo Siwa, Katy Perry, and many more. Adding to the excitement, Green Day and TLC will be honored with the iHeartRadio Landmark Awards, celebrating their significant contributions to music history. Performances by Justin Timberlake, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, and Tate McRae are set to electrify the stage, ensuring a night packed with musical excellence.

Awards and Honors

Highlighting the evening, Beyoncé will receive the coveted iHeartRadio Innovator Award, recognizing her profound influence on pop culture and her fearless creative endeavors throughout her career. Meanwhile, the legendary Cher will be bestowed with the Icon Award, accompanied by a special musical tribute to commemorate her seven-decade-long influence on music and pop culture. With Taylor Swift leading the nominations and fierce competition across categories, the awards are gearing up to be a closely watched affair.

What to Expect

Fans around the globe can tune in to witness this spectacular event live on FOX, iHeartRadio stations, and the iHeartRadio app. With a host like Ludacris, who is no stranger to the music awards scene, and a lineup that features some of the biggest names in the industry, the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards promises to be a celebration of music that transcends genres and generations. As the music world comes together to honor its brightest stars, viewers can expect an evening filled with powerful performances, inspiring tributes, and the recognition of musical innovation and excellence.