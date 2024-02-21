Star Power Shift: Harris and Parnes Move from The Agency to Carolwood Estates in Beverly Hills

The sun never sets on the bustling, opulent world of Los Angeles real estate, where every transaction is a narrative of ambition, desire, and dreams. Among the luminaries of this glittering scene, James Harris and David Parnes have long been beacons of success and sophistication. Best known for their charismatic appearances on 'Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' and their impeccable record at The Agency, this dynamic duo has now embarked on a new chapter at Carolwood Estates, a boutique brokerage nestled in the heart of Beverly Hills. But what drives such a significant shift in the tectonic plates of luxury real estate? Let's dive into the journey of Harris and Parnes, their legacy, and their future at Carolwood Estates.

A Legacy of Luxury

During their tenure at The Agency, co-founded by Mauricio Umansky, Harris and Parnes were nothing short of real estate royalty. With annual transactions oscillating between $500 million and $600 million, their portfolio boasts some of the most jaw-dropping deals in the industry. Notably, their sale of Petra Ecclestone's Holmby Hills mansion for $120 million in 2019 stands as a pinnacle of their achievements, marking one of the highest residential transactions in the U.S. at that time. Their clientele reads like a who's who of Hollywood, including names such as Rihanna, Carey Mulligan, and Kevin Durant, showcasing their unparalleled ability to cater to the elite.

The Carolwood Chapter

In 2022, Carolwood Estates emerged on the Beverly Hills scene, founded by real estate mavens Drew Fenton, Nick Segal, and Ed Leyson. With a roster boasting many former Hilton & Hyland heavyweights, Carolwood quickly established itself as a bastion of luxury real estate. Harris and Parnes' move to Carolwood in early 2024 was wrapped in mystery, with no explicit reasons given for their departure from The Agency. However, the allure of Carolwood is undeniable. Among its glittering listings is Casa Encantada in Bel-Air, a 60-room mansion sprawled over an 8.4-acre estate, with a staggering price tag of $195 million after a recent $55 million price cut. The transition signifies not just a change in base for the duo but also a potent repositioning within the ultra-competitive luxury real estate market of Los Angeles.

Looking Ahead

While the terms of Harris and Parnes' engagement with Carolwood remain shrouded in privacy, the move has sent ripples through the real estate world. Their departure from The Agency underscores a pivotal moment in their careers, as they join forces with some of the most distinguished names in the business. Carolwood Estates, with its emphasis on exclusivity and high-profile dealings, seems a fitting new home for the duo, promising to leverage their star power and expertise in unprecedented ways. The future of luxury real estate in Beverly Hills looks brighter than ever, with Harris and Parnes at the helm of Carolwood's ambitious endeavors.

The narrative of James Harris and David Parnes is a testament to the ever-evolving landscape of luxury real estate in Los Angeles. As they step into their new roles at Carolwood Estates, the industry watches with bated breath, anticipating the next chapter of their illustrious journey. The legacy they've built, marked by record-breaking sales and celebrity clientele, sets the stage for their continued success in the opulent playground of Beverly Hills. Only time will tell how this star power shift will redefine luxury real estate, but one thing is certain: Harris and Parnes are poised to make an indelible impact at Carolwood Estates.