Staples Leverages Packsize Partnership for Sustainability

In an age that increasingly demands corporate accountability, Staples, the office products colossus, is making strides in sustainability. Their secret weapon? A partnership with Packsize, a trailblazer in sustainable packaging. The collaboration, spanning over a decade, has culminated in significant reductions in packaging materials and an optimized supply chain that is both eco-friendly and cost-effective.

Advertisment

A Decade of Progress

Staples and Packsize's joint venture in sustainability began over a decade ago, with the adoption of Packsize's Right-Sized Packaging On Demand solution. The results have been substantial. Staples reports a 10% decrease in corrugated use per carton, a 50% cut in void fill usage, and a breathtaking 71% reduction in the total weight of plastic materials such as poly bags and air pillows. The environmental benefits of these reductions are considerable - but they don't stop there.

Optimized Logistics and Reduced Emissions

Advertisment

Staples has also revolutionized its delivery logistics. By maximizing truck space, Staples has been able to reduce the number of vehicles needed on the road, leading to decreased emissions and shipping costs. Lower emissions mean a smaller carbon footprint - a significant win in the fight against climate change. Lower shipping costs mean savings for the company and, by extension, the consumer.

Advancing Sustainability in 2024

In 2024, Staples plans to take its sustainability commitment a step further. The company will deepen its collaboration with Packsize, exploring new technologies and strategies to reduce waste and further enhance supply chain sustainability. This forward-thinking approach reflects Staples's acknowledgement of the increasing demand from businesses and consumers for environmentally conscious practices.

Advertisment

A New Era of Delivery

But Staples's innovation doesn't stop at packaging. The company has also made significant advancements in its online delivery services. By partnering with third-party providers such as Instacart and DoorDash, Staples is able to offer same-day delivery. The company's extensive retail presence across nearly 1,000 U.S. stores ensures that a significant portion of the U.S. population can benefit from this service.

Amit Kalra, Staples' chief supply chain officer, emphasized the company's commitment to sustainable solutions, while Rod Gallaway, CEO at Packsize, praised the collaborative efforts in transforming packaging standards and promoting sustainability. This shared vision of a sustainable future is a testament to both companies' dedication to the planet and to their consumers.