Stanley, the First-Ever EOD Dog, Joins Placer County Sheriff’s Office

On the threshold of a new year, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office in Roseville, California, announced an exceptional addition to their team: Stanley, a certified Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team dog. Trained to detect potential explosive devices, Stanley and his handler, Deputy Lamb, have successfully completed all necessary certifications, marking a significant milestone for the department.

A Historic Addition

Stanley’s arrival is more than just a routine team expansion. He holds the distinction of being the first-ever certified EOD dog within the department. This feat underscores the department’s commitment to augmenting its capabilities in response to evolving security threats. Stanley’s unique skill-set will be a critical asset to the department, enhancing its ability to ensure safety within the county.

Stanley’s Role

As an EOD dog, Stanley’s primary responsibility will be to sniff out potential explosive devices. He will be on-call to respond to mutual aid requests throughout Placer County, providing crucial support in high-stake situations. His keen nose and intensive training will enable him to quickly detect threats and contribute to swift resolution of potential crises.

Boosting Security in Placer County

The inclusion of Stanley in the Sheriff’s Office team is a clear signal of the department’s dedication to boosting safety and security within Placer County. By expanding its capabilities to include explosive detection, the Sheriff’s Office is better equipped to respond to a broader range of threats, thereby ensuring the well-being of the county’s residents.