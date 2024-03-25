Stanley Launches New Tumbler Colors: Sunshine Vibes Collection Hits Target

It's no secret that Stanley cup launches have a reputation for causing chaos. In fact, just earlier this year shoppers were "trampled" while trying to get their hands on the brand’s Target-exclusive Galentine's Collection. Luckily, Stanley just dropped four never-before-seen colors directly online, so you don’t have to risk your well-being and safety just for a cup. And while it’s certainly a lot easier to secure the viral tumbler off Target’s site rather than in stores, that’s not to say you shouldn’t act fast. One of the four new shades has already sold out, and the rest are going fast.

Exclusive Sunshine Vibes Collection

The Sunshine Vibes collection includes Stanley’s 40-ounce Stainless Steel 2.0 Flowstate Quencher Tumbler in the pastel purple, aqua blue, bright plaid, and yellow colors and prints — though the aqua shade is currently sold out online and only available in select stores. While the colors may be new, Stanley’s technology is tried-and-true. The double-wall insulated tumbler will keep your beverage cold for up to 11 hours and iced for two whole days. The design is large enough to fit 40 ounces of liquid but still designed with functionality in mind, including its car cup holder-compatible base. The lid is similarly versatile with a rotating cover that lets you sip from the straw, wide mouth, or keep it fully closed with leak resistance. It’s also suitable for hot beverages and will keep your coffee, tea, or hot chocolate warm for up to seven hours.

Customer Responses and Product Expansion

Shoppers raved about the summer collection’s "lively colors" and said they finally "understand the hype" thanks to the tumbler’s "well [built] and stylish" design. One customer claimed it’s "worth the money," while another added that it’s the "best cup [they] have ever had." Stanley’s colorful new drop includes more than just the beloved 40-ounce tumbler, though. The collection also includes a 30-ounce IceFlow Flip-Straw Tumbler in sunset-inspired shades, a 10-ounce Stainless Steel Everyday Go Tumbler, and a 24-ounce Stainless Steel IceFlow Aerolight Water Bottle. Keep scrolling to browse additional new Stanley items at Target.

Act Fast Before They're Gone

Given the viral nature of Stanley’s previous launches and the immediate sell-out of one of the new shades, it’s clear that these tumblers won’t be around for long. Stanley enthusiasts and newcomers alike are encouraged to shop the Sunshine Vibes collection swiftly to avoid missing out on these summer essentials. With their proven track record of keeping beverages at the perfect temperature for hours and their stylish new summer colors, these tumblers are bound to become a seasonal must-have.

As summer approaches, the allure of a cold beverage remains constant. Stanley's latest collection not only promises to keep your drinks chilled but also adds a touch of style to your hydration routine. Whether you're at the beach, on a road trip, or just enjoying a day out in the sun, these tumblers are your companions in staying hydrated in style. So, don't wait too long, or you might just miss your chance to own a piece of this vibrant Sunshine Vibes collection.