Stanford Researchers Unveil 'Obelisks': A New Life Form in the Human Body

For nearly seven decades since their discovery in 1898, viruses were the only organisms at the boundary between the living and the non-living. Their obligate host dependence, parasitism, and small genome sizes collectively made sure they weren't classified as 'life' per se.

Discovery of Obelisks

Recently, researchers at Stanford University have identified a new form of life, termed 'obelisks', lying between viruses and viroids on the simplicity scale. Found in the human gut and mouth, obelisks have circular RNA genomes and code for proteins, unlike viroids. This discovery, enabled by next-generation sequencing, indicates the presence of obelisks in bacteria across all seven continents, adding a new layer to our understanding of microbial life and its impact on human health.

Viroids to Viruses, and Now Obelisks

The discovery of obelisks raises numerous questions about their replication, transmission, pathogenicity, evolution, and role in human health and disease. Despite uncertainties, this finding blurs the lines further between living and non-living entities and opens new avenues for research into microbial life and its evolution.

Implications and Potential Outcomes

While the discovery of obelisks presents more questions than answers, it undeniably enriches our comprehension of life's complexity. As research progresses, understanding obelisks' interactions with their environment and host organisms may reveal critical insights into microbial ecosystems and human health, potentially leading to groundbreaking advancements in science and medicine.