Stakeholder Feedback Central to USTR’s Approach to Trade Policies: Katherine Tai

United States Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai underscored the crucial role of stakeholder feedback in shaping a robust and inclusive trade policy during the Trade Policy Forum joint statement. This focus on engagement, collaboration, and transparency forms the bedrock of the USTR’s approach to trade and import management.

Boosting Pharma Exports and Restoring GSP

The Union government has requested the US to augment the frequency of inspections conducted by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in India, an initiative aimed at bolstering pharma exports. The government also restated its appeal to reinstate the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP), which would facilitate the easier access of goods into America.

Addressing Technical Regulations and Overdependence

Both nations deliberated on technical regulations, the overdependence, and the lack of diversity in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) within the global pharmaceutical supply chain. India emphasized the necessity to heighten the number of inspections by the US FDA in India to expedite trade and continue reducing the backlog.

Concerns Over New Import Requirements and GSP Status

USTR Ambassador Katherine Tai broached the topic of India’s newly implemented import requisites for computers, tablets, and servers. Tai welcomed India’s application of the import management system for specified IT Hardware. India articulated its interest in the reinstatement of its beneficiary status under the US Generalized System of Preferences program.

These developments reflect a commitment to fostering a trade policy that balances the interests of all parties involved. By soliciting feedback and actively consulting stakeholders, the USTR aims to cultivate and enforce trade policies that are mutually beneficial and fair, ensuring that the systems instituted effectively oversee imports while buttressing US trade objectives.