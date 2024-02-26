Stage Lights on Nina Simone: Old Fort Theater to Celebrate Local Legend and Civil Rights Icon

In the heart of western North Carolina, a small town prepares to take a giant leap into the rich and tumultuous history of one of its most celebrated daughters. The Actors Lab at Studio Two in Old Fort has embarked on an ambitious journey to bring the story of Nina Simone, the revered singer, songwriter, and civil rights activist, to life on the local stage. February, known as Black History Month, serves as the backdrop to this announcement, intertwining the celebration of African American heritage with the legacy of a woman whose voice transcended the barriers of her time.

A Legacy Cast in Plays

The initiative aims to craft a series of plays that will not only highlight Simone's monumental contributions to music and civil rights but also shine a spotlight on other prominent figures from western North Carolina. Nina Simone, born Eunice Kathleen Waymon, is a towering figure in the narrative of American music and activism. Her journey from a talented child pianist in Tryon, North Carolina, to an international star advocating for civil rights, encapsulates a story of resilience and defiance in the face of systemic racial discrimination. Despite being denied admission to the Curtis Institute of Music due to her race, Simone's music broke boundaries, blending genres like classical, jazz, and blues, and her songs became anthems of the civil rights movement.

Enriching Community Through Theater

The Actors Lab's project is not just about revisiting history; it's about weaving those historical narratives into the fabric of today's community life. By bringing these stories to the stage, the Actors Lab hopes to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of cultural diversity and the struggles for equality. Furthermore, the initiative aims to secure funding from the National Endowment for the Arts' Grants for Arts Projects, with a deadline for application set for July 11, 2024, and the project kickstarting on June 1, 2025. This financial support is crucial for the realization of a project that aspires to enrich community life through the arts and promote inclusivity.

The Road Ahead

As the Actors Lab at Studio Two gears up for this ambitious endeavor, the road ahead is filled with both excitement and challenges. Crafting plays that accurately and compellingly represent historical figures like Nina Simone requires meticulous research, creative sensitivity, and a commitment to storytelling excellence. The potential impact of these theatrical productions on the Old Fort community and beyond is immense, offering opportunities for education, reflection, and unity. Through the lens of Nina Simone's life and legacy, the project seeks to illuminate the struggles and triumphs of individuals who have shaped the cultural landscape of western North Carolina and the nation.

In the end, the success of this initiative will not only be measured by the applause at the curtain call but also by the conversations it sparks, the perspectives it shifts, and the understanding it fosters. As the Actors Lab at Studio Two embarks on this journey, it carries the responsibility of telling a story that transcends the stage, echoing the enduring legacy of Nina Simone and the countless others who have fought for justice and equality.