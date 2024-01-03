en English
Business

STAG Industrial, Inc. to Release Financial Results and Host Conference Call; Harnessing Solar Power

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:31 am EST
STAG Industrial, Inc. to Release Financial Results and Host Conference Call; Harnessing Solar Power

STAG Industrial, Inc., a leading real estate investment trust (REIT) with a focus on industrial properties, has announced its intention to release its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023 on February 13, 2024, following the market’s closure. The company’s quarterly earnings conference call is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the subsequent day, February 14, 2024. Interested individuals can access this call via phone or live webcast available on the company’s website in the Investor Relations section.

Earnings Call Accessibility

For those who wish to listen in on the earnings call, toll-free and international dial-in numbers will be provided. Shortly after the call’s conclusion, a replay will be made available, accessible via a specified passcode. STAG Industrial‘s aim is to ensure a transparent and open dialogue with its investors and stakeholders, underscoring its commitment to sound corporate governance.

STAG Industrial’s Expansive Portfolio

As of September 30, 2023, STAG Industrial’s portfolio boasted 568 buildings across 41 states, comprising approximately 112.0 million rentable square feet. The company has been a key player in the industrial REIT sector, demonstrating growth and stability in its operations. STAG Industrial, along with Prologis and Extra Space Storage, has been making waves in the industry through their innovative approach to maximizing the utility and profitability of their properties.

Embracing Renewable Energy

STAG Industrial, Prologis, and Extra Space Storage have been pioneering the use of their rooftops to install solar panels and generate clean power. STAG Industrial alone has partnered with solar developers to outfit its rooftops, producing over 30 MW of clean power. Prologis, on the other hand, has installed 500 MW of rooftop solar and energy storage capacity, with plans to reach 1 GW by 2025. Extra Space Storage has solar panels on 55% of its wholly owned facilities, generating about 39.5 gigawatt hours of clean power, with plans for further expansion. Even though solar energy is not yet a significant income contributor, these companies see its potential and are investing in its future.

STAG Industrial, however, has urged caution regarding forward-looking statements. The company has pointed out that there are known and unknown risks that could cause actual results to materially differ from those projected. The company also stated that it is under no obligation to update these forward-looking statements unless required by federal securities laws.

author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

