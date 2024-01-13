Stacey Cahill Spearheads Human Trafficking Awareness Program in Lexington

On January 20, the North Platte Public Library will host a Human Trafficking Awareness Program featuring Stacey Cahill, a seasoned mental health professional with a Master’s Degree and 23 years of experience under her belt. With deep roots in Lexington, extending back five generations, Cahill has been a keen observer of human trafficking’s impact on her clients, categorizing it as a pertinent form of modern-day slavery.

Unveiling ‘Traffic Stop: Human Division’

The event will also be the stage for Cahill to present her novel, “Traffic Stop: Human Division,” which offers an in-depth exploration of human trafficking from the viewpoints of the perpetrators and victims. Through her novel, Cahill aims to equip readers with the ability to recognize signs of trafficking, thereby instrumental in safeguarding children. The narrative underscores the potential for healing when victims feel believed and supported.

Personal Experiences and Motivation

Interestingly, Cahill’s drive to raise awareness about human trafficking did not stem merely from her professional experiences. As a teenager, she had firsthand encounters with grooming and manipulation, experiences that left an indelible mark on her. Her passion for this cause was further ignited when her son’s school project on human trafficking revealed alarming statistics, positioning Lexington as a significant trafficking ‘Hot Spot.’

Prevention and Awareness – The Way Forward

Compelled by a strong desire to prevent others from enduring such suffering, Cahill believes that raising awareness and emphasizing prevention are critical steps towards tackling the human trafficking menace. Her efforts align with the broader global initiatives to combat this growing issue, and her novel is a testament to her commitment to this cause.