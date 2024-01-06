St. Vincent de Paul Day Center in The Dalles Closes Amid Public Nuisance Claims

The Dalles, Oregon, has witnessed the closure of its St. Vincent de Paul Society (SVdP) day center, following a public nuisance lawsuit filed by the city. The center, which catered to the needs of the homeless, is accused of being associated with numerous incidents of disorderly conduct, criminal trespass, public urination, harassment, among other issues. The city had earlier warned SVdP, citing 34 arrests/citations within a 300-foot radius of the center as evidence of a pattern of disruptive behavior in the neighborhood.

Attempts to Address Concerns

SVdP had taken several steps to address these concerns, including implementing to-go packaging, hiring a monitor, initializing a three-strike system, better tracking of individuals, and installing a new camera system. However, these measures were deemed inadequate by the city, leading to the indefinite closure of the day center.

The Impact of Closure

The closure of the center has left the homeless without immediate resources. Dave Lutgens, the former Executive Director of SVdP, acknowledged the challenges, particularly the lack of a shelter and the escalating local need for resources. Despite this setback, the food pantry continues to serve the community at a different location, and the Mid-Columbia Community Action Council continues to support the houseless at its annex.

Working Towards a Solution

The litigation has been put on hold as SVdP collaborates with the city and the community to find a resolution. The city has agreed to pause proceedings as both parties work towards a solution. This process will also take into account feedback from residential and commercial neighbors and other service providers.