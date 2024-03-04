St. Paul Mourns Loss of John Bobolink, Indigenous Education Champion

St. Paul Public Schools is currently in a period of mourning following the death of John Bobolink, a key figure in Indigenous education. Bobolink, who served as the district's Indian Education Supervisor, passed away last Tuesday, leaving behind a legacy of advocacy and visible contributions to the Indigenous community in St. Paul and its surroundings. His efforts were not only focused on education but also on creating symbols of Indigenous presence and resilience, such as the healing pole outside the district's headquarters.

Champion for Indigenous Rights and Education

Throughout his career, John Bobolink was a fierce advocate for Native American youth and education. His dedication extended beyond the classroom, as he was deeply involved in the Native American community, participating in cultural events like powwows and pushing for significant changes within the educational system. One of his notable achievements includes leading the board to approve traditional smudging in schools, a practice that holds profound cultural and spiritual significance for Indigenous peoples. This move was part of Bobolink's broader aim to ensure Indigenous cultures and practices were respected and integrated within the educational system.

A Legacy of Visibility and Advocacy

In 2021, during the unveiling of the healing pole, Bobolink expressed his vision for Indigenous visibility and resilience, saying, "I think for so long, as Native people, we've been invisible. So to have a visible structure that's gonna be seen every day, that's what it screams -- we are still here." This statement not only reflected his commitment to his community but also highlighted his understanding of the importance of physical symbols in the struggle for recognition and respect. Bobolink's work has left an indelible mark on the St. Paul community, serving as a daily reminder of the Indigenous presence and their enduring spirit.

Remembering a Pillar of the Community

A memorial service for John Bobolink was held at the American Indian Magnet School, where friends, family, and colleagues gathered to honor his memory and contributions. The service was not just a farewell to a beloved educator but a celebration of his life and the positive impact he had on so many. Bobolink's legacy in the field of Indigenous education and advocacy remains a beacon of hope and inspiration for future generations. His life's work serves as a reminder of the power of dedicated individuals to effect change and make significant strides towards equity and recognition for Indigenous communities.

As the St. Paul Public Schools community and beyond reflect on John Bobolink's contributions, the conversation inevitably turns to the future of Indigenous education and advocacy. His passing serves as a poignant reminder of the work that remains to be done in ensuring that Indigenous voices are heard and respected within the educational system and beyond.