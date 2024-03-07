St. Michael City Council Approves Over-Budget North Uhl Lake Park Design

The St. Michael City Council has given the green light to the proposed design for the future North Uhl Lake Park, despite the project's cost slightly exceeding the initial budget. In collaboration with HKGi, the council is paving the way for a new recreational space at 9001 Legacy Bay Drive NE, featuring a playground, misters, and more, with a current estimate of $727,516, overshooting the $713,000 budget.

Project Overview and Budget Concerns

During the February 26 meeting, the St. Michael City Council and HKGi unveiled the comprehensive plan for North Uhl Lake Park. The design includes a playground, cool mister, picnic tables, and additional amenities aimed at enhancing community outdoor activities. Despite excitement around the project, budget discussions took center stage as the estimated cost came in at $727,516, slightly above the earmarked $713,000. The overage has prompted discussions on design adjustments and funding strategies to ensure the park's realization.

Features and Future Developments

The proposed park is ambitiously designed to cater to various recreational needs. Aside from the playground and picnic areas, plans for 12 parking spaces and a bike rack indicate a push towards accommodating more visitors and promoting eco-friendly transportation options. There's also potential for a large picnic shelter structure in the future, signaling the city's commitment to creating a versatile community space. However, the budget overage has prompted a careful reevaluation of these ambitious features.

Next Steps for North Uhl Lake Park

With the design approved, the focus now shifts to bridging the budget gap without compromising on the park's core offerings. The city council and HKGi are exploring various funding avenues, including grants, community partnerships, and possible adjustments to the project plan. As the project moves forward, the council remains optimistic about finding a solution that will bring the vision for North Uhl Lake Park to life without significant delays or cutbacks.

The approval of North Uhl Lake Park's design marks a significant step towards enhancing St. Michael's recreational landscape. Despite financial hurdles, the collaboration between the city council and HKGi demonstrates a strong commitment to community development. As plans progress, residents eagerly anticipate the transformation of 9001 Legacy Bay Drive NE into a vibrant hub of activity and relaxation.