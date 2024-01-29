St. Lucie County Takes Innovative Steps to Facilitate Pet Adoption

St. Lucie County in Florida is taking an innovative step to promote animal adoption. The county's Animal Safety Division is launching a new pet adoption program from its temporary animal shelter, located at 3404 W. Midway Road in Fort Pierce. The initiative includes two open house adoption events scheduled for Thursday and Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. At present, there are 26 dogs eager to find their forever homes.

New Approach to Encourage Adoption

The county's new approach aims to reduce the number of animals in their temporary shelter by facilitating adoption. The Animal Safety Division plans to hold four open house adoption days each month. Potential adopters can find applications and crucial information about the adoption process on a dedicated section of the Animal Safety Division website. The adoption package is comprehensive and tailored to ensure the well-being of the adopted pets.

Comprehensive Adoption Package

The adoption package includes a thorough wellness examination by a licensed veterinarian. It also covers essential medical procedures such as spaying/neutering, age-appropriate vaccinations, and deworming. Additionally, dogs are tested for heartworms, and cats undergo FIV/FELV testing when necessary. The package also includes flea, tick, and heartworm protection to safeguard the pet's health. To ensure the safety and recovery of the pet, a microchip is placed under the skin of the animal.

How to Participate

For those interested in participating in the open house adoption events, they can learn more about the adoption program by calling 772-462-8120 or visiting the county's website dedicated to adoptions. This initiative by St. Lucie County is a significant step towards facilitating animal adoption, ensuring the well-being of the animals, and providing them a safe and loving home.