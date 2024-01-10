en English
Business

St. Louis Marks First Anniversary of Northside Economic Empowerment Center

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:25 am EST
St. Louis Marks First Anniversary of Northside Economic Empowerment Center

On January 9, St. Louis commemorated a milestone—the first anniversary of the Northside Economic Empowerment Center. Nestled within the annex building of Sumner High School, this groundbreaking center emerged as a cornerstone of the city’s ambitious $287 million economic justice plan. A joint endeavor of Mayor Tishaura Jones and the St. Louis Board of Alderman, the center embodies their vision of an empowered North St. Louis.

Empowering Residents and Businesses

The Northside Economic Empowerment Center’s core mission revolves around nurturing the growth and expansion of residents and businesses in North St. Louis. It serves as a beacon for those seeking access to resources and opportunities to catapult their economic growth. Neil Richardson, the CEO of the St. Louis Development Corporation, underscored the center’s pivotal role in serving the local community.

A Beacon for Young Entrepreneurs

Mayor Jones highlighted the center’s crucial part in dismantling barriers for young entrepreneurs. Not only has the center exceeded its initial goal of aiding 1,000 residents annually—it has assisted a staggering 2,600 residents in 2023 alone. This achievement stands testament to the center’s commitment and effectiveness in championing economic empowerment.

A Two-Generational Approach to Progress

Keisha Scarlett, the St. Louis Public Schools Superintendent, expounded on the importance of a two-generational strategy to progress—one that uplifts both children and their families. In its first year, the center has remarkably backed over 60% of women-owned businesses in the region, reinforcing its commitment to inclusivity and diversity.

The Future of Economic Empowerment in North St. Louis

Looking beyond its first year, the center continues to innovate with features like a plan room for contractors working on city projects and a computer lab dedicated to business development. Richardson acknowledged that the empowerment center marks just the beginning of broader economic initiatives for the North St. Louis City—a harbinger of a brighter, more equitable future for its residents.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

