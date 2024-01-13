St. Louis Cardinals Acknowledge Mishandling of Willson Contreras' Debut Season, Look Ahead to Redemption

The year 2023 marked the debut season of Willson Contreras, an All-Star from the Chicago Cubs, with the St. Louis Cardinals. It was a year that held much promise but was riddled with criticism and disagreements, primarily from an underperforming pitching staff. However, even amid this turbulence, Contreras was able to maintain, and even improve, his offensive numbers compared to his All-Star season in 2022. As the Cardinals look forward to 2024, they acknowledge the mishandling of Contreras' debut season and are committed to transforming the situation.

Contreras' Performance Amid Difficulties

Despite the tumultuous first season, Contreras boasted better offensive numbers than his 2022 season with the Cubs. His batting average and on-base percentage improved, while his slugging percentage remained consistent. His performance, particularly post-All-Star break, was notably strong, even in the face of adversity.

Improvements in Game Management

While Contreras may not have demonstrated the same prowess behind the plate as Cardinals legend Yadier Molina, his determination to improve his game management and pitch-calling is commendable. It is in these areas that the Cardinals want Contreras to excel, hoping to see him rise to the level of Molina.

The Cardinals' Plan for Redemption

As part of their redemption plan, the Cardinals have decided to bring Molina back in an advisory role, promising a great opportunity for Contreras to learn and grow. The team has also addressed issues within their pitching staff, which should help ease some pressure off Contreras. His positive attitude and commendable work ethic have earned him respect within the team. Even former critic Jack Flaherty has taken responsibility for past comments, signaling a positive shift in team dynamics.

With the Cardinals aiming for a comeback in 2024, Contreras is poised to be a key leader. The support from team management and fans, coupled with his relentless drive to improve, sets the stage for a promising season. The Cardinals' acknowledgment and proactive approach to rectify their past mistakes mark a significant step forward in their journey to redemption.