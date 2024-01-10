en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

St. Louis Battles Winter Weather System: Challenging Travel and Outdoor Activities

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:39 am EST
St. Louis Battles Winter Weather System: Challenging Travel and Outdoor Activities

The city of St. Louis, Missouri, was struck by a powerful winter weather system on Tuesday that brought about a whirlwind of strong winds and adverse travel conditions. The wind speeds, exceeding 35 miles per hour, caused light poles to quiver, and forced the snow to blow sideways. The harsh conditions also disrupted operations at the St. Louis Lambert International Airport, where crews had to tirelessly work to de-ice planes.

Residents Embrace the Winter

Despite the severe weather, some St. Louis residents seized the opportunity to enjoy winter activities. The Steinberg Skating Rink played host to people like Michael Stephens and Leah Freeman who skated and warmed themselves with hot chocolate. Marshall Moore and Abby Hellmann, unfazed by the weather, continued with their ice skating date night plans.

Weather System’s Impact

FOX 2 meteorologists reported that the wind gusts reached an impressive 36 mph and are expected to subside as the system gradually moves north by Wednesday. The change in the weather from cold rain to light snow and flurries, increasing winds, potential snow accumulations, and the arrival of bitterly cold air made for a challenging day in St. Louis. Yet, the city stood resilient, grappling with the uncertainty of an evolving system, and the potential for light to moderate snow.

Upcoming Weather Forecast

As the city braces for the aftermath of the winter storm, there is talk of another system making its way to St. Louis by Sunday. The residents, however, continue to navigate the icy landscape, revealing a unique display of human endurance and adaptability in the face of nature’s fury.

0
United States Weather Winter sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
21 seconds ago
TradeStation Securities Teams Up with CQG, Enhancing Trading Experience
TradeStation Securities, a well-known online brokerage for trading a variety of financial instruments, has declared its integration with CQG, a leading provider of high-performance technological solutions for traders and exchanges. This strategic partnership enables the clients of TradeStation Securities to leverage the advanced trading features of CQG integrated seamlessly with the dependable brokerage services of
TradeStation Securities Teams Up with CQG, Enhancing Trading Experience
City Worker Assists Police in Arresting Porch Pirate in Yonkers: A Tale of Community Vigilance
3 mins ago
City Worker Assists Police in Arresting Porch Pirate in Yonkers: A Tale of Community Vigilance
Soles of Duende: A 'Salad' of Rhythmic Dialogue Dazzles at Joyce Theater
3 mins ago
Soles of Duende: A 'Salad' of Rhythmic Dialogue Dazzles at Joyce Theater
Ault Alliance Reschedules Annual Meeting and Reduces Quorum Requirement
25 seconds ago
Ault Alliance Reschedules Annual Meeting and Reduces Quorum Requirement
Phill Niblock: An Enduring Legacy in Experimental Music and Art
36 seconds ago
Phill Niblock: An Enduring Legacy in Experimental Music and Art
71st Crucian Christmas Festival: A Triumph of Culture and Community
2 mins ago
71st Crucian Christmas Festival: A Triumph of Culture and Community
Latest Headlines
World News
Zimbabwe's Acting President Commends Progress in Court System Digitization
11 seconds
Zimbabwe's Acting President Commends Progress in Court System Digitization
Kauvery Hospital Achieves Medical Breakthrough with Laser-Assisted Angioplasty
31 seconds
Kauvery Hospital Achieves Medical Breakthrough with Laser-Assisted Angioplasty
Irish Nursing Home Sector Navigates Crisis Amid Bed Loss and Potential Closures
2 mins
Irish Nursing Home Sector Navigates Crisis Amid Bed Loss and Potential Closures
Emergence of New COVID-19 Strain JN.1 Raises Concerns
3 mins
Emergence of New COVID-19 Strain JN.1 Raises Concerns
Pakistan Cricket Team Set to Unveil New Opening Pair in T20I Series Against New Zealand
3 mins
Pakistan Cricket Team Set to Unveil New Opening Pair in T20I Series Against New Zealand
Dr. Afari Gyan Raises Alarm Over Electoral Corruption: A Call for Urgent Reforms
4 mins
Dr. Afari Gyan Raises Alarm Over Electoral Corruption: A Call for Urgent Reforms
Retired Brigadier General Chris 'Mookie' Walker Announces Congressional Bid
6 mins
Retired Brigadier General Chris 'Mookie' Walker Announces Congressional Bid
Joy Behar Criticizes Media Leniency with GOP on 'The View'
7 mins
Joy Behar Criticizes Media Leniency with GOP on 'The View'
A Farewell Dinner for Champions: President Akufo-Addo Sends Off Ghana’s Black Stars to AFCON
8 mins
A Farewell Dinner for Champions: President Akufo-Addo Sends Off Ghana’s Black Stars to AFCON
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
1 hour
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
4 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
6 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
6 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
6 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
8 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
8 hours
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app