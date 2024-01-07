en English
Business

St. Lawrence County Unveils Online Booking Platform to Boost Tourism

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:52 am EST
In an effort to promote St. Lawrence County as a prime vacation destination, the Chamber of Commerce has unveiled a new online booking platform. The platform, part of their Visit St. Lawrence County website, is set to make trip planning a breeze for tourists, offering a streamlined process for booking hotels, motels, and bed and breakfast accommodations in the area.

Boosting Tourism in St. Lawrence County

The website and booking platform serve as key components in the Chamber’s strategy to enhance the county’s tourism appeal. Beyond simply offering accommodation options, the platform provides a showcase for the region’s attractions, points of interest, and natural landmarks. Interim Director of Tourism, Tiffani Amo, highlighted the county’s central location and its potential to serve as a hub for visitors.

Starting Small, Aiming High

The platform launched with 28 lodging options. However, this is just the beginning. The Chamber is actively encouraging more local businesses, including those offering short-term rentals, to list their properties. The goal is to increase visibility and accessibility for tourists, creating a comprehensive resource for anyone considering a visit to St. Lawrence County.

A Collective Effort for Success

Amo underscored the importance of local accommodation businesses participating in this initiative. A change in the narrative surrounding tourism in the county requires a collective effort, and every new listing strengthens the platform’s success. This initiative is not just about increasing visitor numbers; it’s about changing perceptions and showcasing the best that St. Lawrence County has to offer.

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

