St. Jude Dream Home Campaign Takes Off in Savannah with Landmark24 Homes

The St. Jude Dream Home campaign in Savannah, Georgia, a charitable initiative anchored in the hope of eradicating pediatric cancer, has officially set sail. The construction of a brand new Dream Home in the Brookhaven Subdivision of West Chatham County is underway. The torchbearer of this ambitious project is Landmark24 Homes, a company with a proven track record of philanthropy, marking its second consecutive year of participation in the campaign.

Landmark24 Homes: Building Dreams, Building Hope

Landmark24 Homes has committed to constructing the Dream Home without charging a dime to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The commitment of Landmark24 Homes goes beyond financial support, reflecting their steadfast dedication to the hospital's mission of treating and defeating pediatric cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

A Dream Home Worth Over Half a Million Dollars

While the floor plan's specifics remain under wraps for now, Landmark24 Homes has disclosed some tantalizing details. The Dream Home will sprawl across an impressive 2,800 square feet, with an estimated value exceeding $500,000. This house is more than just a structure of bricks and mortar; it represents the dreams, aspirations, and hopes of countless children battling life-threatening diseases at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

WSAV: The Exclusive TV Partner for the Campaign

Local television station WSAV has pledged its support as the exclusive TV partner for the St. Jude Dream Home campaign. As the campaign gears up to sell tickets for the Dream Home Giveaway in April, WSAV's involvement ensures the message of hope and support reaches as many people as possible.

The annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is more than a fundraiser. It's a testament to the enduring spirit of humanity, where people come together to purchase tickets, not merely for a chance to win a home, but to support a cause that impacts lives and offers hope to the most vulnerable.