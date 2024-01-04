en English
St. Joseph Prepares for Safer School Zones with Sidewalk Initiative

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:47 pm EST
The city of St. Joseph, Missouri, is setting the stage to kickstart an initiative that seeks to bolster security for school-going children who commute on foot. This initiative termed as the Safe Routes to School project, is due to commence in the spring. It is the fruit of the Capital Improvements Program (CIP), approved by an overwhelming 82% of St. Joseph voters in the August referendum, which set aside a substantial $35 million for public safety and infrastructural upgrades.

Reshaping Local School Zones

Thanks to the CIP’s passage, the city is now in a position to construct sidewalks in the vicinity of local schools, thereby refurbishing the Safe Routes to School Plan, first conceived in 2013. The city’s public works department is on the verge of finalizing an assessment that meticulously maps and rates the condition of sidewalks within a mile radius of each school. This data will aid in sequencing the sidewalk repairs.

Collaboration for Community Welfare

The city will work hand in glove with the school district to ensure that the project’s priorities are in sync with the schools’ requirements. To further fuel its sidewalk initiative, the project recently secured a windfall in the form of a $500,000 grant from the Missouri Department of Transportation for Cook Road. This grant will not just bolster the sidewalk initiative but will also fund the extension of Cook Road into a three-lane route.

A Brighter Future for St. Joseph

This initiative is merely a cog in the wheel of a more expansive city improvement plan expected to unfold over the next 5 to 10 years. Provided the CIP is renewed, residents of St. Joseph can anticipate continued progress in their beloved city’s makeover.

Education Transportation United States
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

