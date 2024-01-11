en English
St. Johns County Tackles Affordable Housing Crisis with New Developments

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:59 pm EST
St. Johns County in Florida is taking a bold stride towards addressing an urgent need for affordable housing. The development of new projects, such as the Villages of New Augustine, signals a crucial step forward in meeting the needs of the underserved populations in West Augustine. This initiative comes in response to the high demand for cost-effective living spaces, acknowledged by Sarah Arnold, Chair of the St. Johns County Board of Commissioners.

The Villages of New Augustine: A Beacon of Hope

The Villages of New Augustine, a $25 million project, will offer 92 affordable apartment units. This significant development is viewed with hope by community leaders, including Gregory White, the founder of the West Augustine Historical CDC. But while the project is a positive leap forward, White and others caution that the need extends beyond these 92 units.

More Steps Towards Affordable Housing

Other ongoing efforts to provide affordable housing include the proposal for Osceola Lakes, a planned 640-home neighborhood with 30% workforce housing. Additionally, the recently developed Victoria Crossing Apartments, with 96 units, is providing more options for affordable living. These initiatives are designed to cater to households earning 60% of the median income in St. Johns County, which is approximately $56,000.

Affordability and Accessibility

Ability Housing is set to offer the new apartments from the Villages of New Augustine at a starting price of $547 per month for one-bedroom units and $739 per month for three-bedroom units. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Villages of New Augustine is expected before the end of the next year, marking the fruition of the project.

In conclusion, the endeavors of St. Johns County, together with organizations like Ability Housing, are striving to tackle the affordable housing crisis head-on. As these projects advance, the promise of cost-effective living spaces for the underserved populations in the county is becoming more tangible.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

