St. Johns County Invites Public to Influence Florida Black History Museum Location

In the heart of St. Augustine, Florida, St. Johns County is appealing to its residents to raise their voices. The county is actively soliciting public opinion on the proposed location of the Florida Black History Museum, set to be an integral landmark preserving and showcasing the rich history of the African American community in Florida.

A Participatory Approach

The call for public input demonstrates a fresh, participatory approach to decision-making, highlighting the importance of public participation in sculpting the cultural landscape of St. Augustine. This initiative empowers residents, encouraging them to partake in shaping a future that acknowledges and reveres their shared history.

Florida Museum of Black History Task Force

The public survey is part of an effort by the Florida Museum of Black History Task Force to gather public opinions. The task force, established by the Florida Legislature, is entrusted with the mission of collecting responses to inform their report. The collected insights will be presented to the Florida Legislature by July 1, 2024, playing a pivotal role in the decision-making process for the museum's location.

Timeline and Announcement

Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd announced the public survey in December 2023. The survey, open until February 29, 2024, invites residents to express their thoughts, feedback, and suggestions.

Unveiling a new chapter in the preservation of African American history in Florida, the proposed museum and its location decision process exemplify the power of collective decision-making in shaping our cultural heritage.