St. James Episcopal Church: A Beacon of Warmth Amidst the Cold

In the heart of Wagoner, at 303 E. Church Street, the St. James Episcopal Church has opened its doors to the community, serving as a beacon of warmth and sustenance amidst the biting cold. For the first time in its history, the church has transformed into a warming center, providing not just a roof and warmth, but also food to those in need. Over the course of the past two days, the center has extended its services to more than 45 individuals, with food provision being the cornerstone of their service.

Voices from the Warming Center

Among the beneficiaries of the church's services is Brad Wofford, who lauded the efforts of the church. He expressed his gratitude for the clothing, food, and sleeping bags he received, but more than the material assistance, it was the supportive and caring environment that left a profound impact on him. Another beneficiary, Edward Grayson, echoed this sentiment. He appreciated the generosity of the volunteers, highlighting the very essence of community in Wagoner that the center has managed to foster.

More Than Just a Shelter

While the majority of the visitors do not stay overnight, they flock to the facility to escape the cold and get a warm meal. But the church's outreach efforts extend beyond the physical perimeters of the center. In their endeavour to reach out to as many people as possible, the dedicated volunteers from St. James Episcopal Church have successfully delivered around 18 meals to those unable to make it to the center.

Despite the bone-chilling cold, the resolve of the church remains unshaken. It stands prepared to continue offering its services to anyone seeking refuge from the cold. The plan is to remain operational through Wednesday, with the possibility of extending the service based on weather conditions.