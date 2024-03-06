SRJC Theatre's 'Orlando': A Bold Exploration of Gender Fluidity Through Time

In a compelling display of art imitating life, the Santa Rosa Junior College (SRJC) Theatre Arts Department presents 'Orlando', a theatrical adaptation by Sarah Ruhl of Virginia Woolf's groundbreaking 1928 novel. Directed by Laura Downing-Lee, the production takes center stage at the Frank Chong Studio Theatre, located in the Burbank Auditorium on SRJC's Santa Rosa campus, with performances running through Sunday, March 10.

Advertisment

From Elizabethan Courts to Gender Transformation

Embarking on a centuries-spanning journey, 'Orlando' (portrayed by Lizzy Bies) begins as a 16-year-old poet in the Elizabethan era, catching the eye of Queen Elizabeth I (Jean-Colin Cameron). The narrative quickly evolves from a royal companionship to a tale of love, betrayal, and self-discovery, propelling Orlando into the arms of a captivating Russian skater, Sasha (Millie Dotta). However, their love story takes a dramatic turn, leading Orlando on an unexpected voyage to Constantinople. It's there, after a profound slumber, Orlando awakens to a startling revelation: he has transformed into a woman. This pivotal moment marks the beginning of Orlando's exploration of life through a new lens, challenging societal norms and gender constructs.

A Stage Without Boundaries

Advertisment

The production of 'Orlando' at SRJC is a testament to the theatre's ability to challenge and redefine traditional gender roles. With a cast that embraces their roles with versatility and vigor, Lizzy Bies and Jimmy Toro Ruano, among others, deliver performances that blur the lines of gender, much to the delight of audiences. The play revels in the theme of gender fluidity, supported by a creative team that brings Woolf's vision to life with inventive scenic and costume designs. Nathaniel Gillespie's scenic work, alongside Chris Cota's lighting design, and Colleen Scott Trivett's costume coordination, collectively enhance the narrative's transition through time and transformation.

Challenging Perceptions and Inviting Reflection

While 'Orlando' might initially challenge audiences with its unconventional narrative structure and theme, it ultimately serves as an invitation to rethink preconceived notions about gender. The adaptation by Sarah Ruhl, noted for its blend of third-person narration and dialogue, offers a unique theatrical experience that encourages viewers to adjust not only their ears but perhaps their perspectives on gender identity and expression. As the curtain falls on 'Orlando', attendees are left to ponder the fluidity of gender and the quest for personal fulfillment beyond societal confines.

As the Santa Rosa Junior College Theatre Arts Department's production of 'Orlando' continues to captivate audiences, it stands as a vibrant reminder of the theatre's power to challenge, entertain, and inspire. Through the life of Orlando, viewers are invited to journey beyond the binary and embrace the complexity of human identity in all its forms. It is a production that not only honors Virginia Woolf's legacy but also resonates with the ongoing conversations about gender and identity in contemporary society.