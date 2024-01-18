Sreeya Lakkimsetti Crowned Champion of Columbia County Spelling Bee

Stevens Creek Elementary School's fifth-grader, Sreeya Lakkimsetti, has triumphed as the champion of the 2023-2024 Columbia County School District Spelling Bee. The contest took place at Lakeside Middle School in Evans, where Sreeya outshone her competitors by correctly spelling 'surrealist' after an intense ten rounds.

A Legacy of Excellence

Sreeya's victory carries forward a family tradition of spelling excellence. Her brother, Sai Lakkimsetti, held the champion's title from the previous year's county competition. He further represented the county on a national stage, securing the 57th position in the national spelling bee in Washington, D.C.

Rising Stars

Among the other noteworthy participants, third-grader Raghav Thumsi from Blue Ridge Elementary School secured the second position. Riddhi Boga, a fifth-grader from River Ridge Elementary School, claimed the third spot. These students, together with Sreeya, will represent Columbia County in the upcoming Region 7 Spelling Bee.

Looking Forward

The Region 7 Spelling Bee is scheduled for February 24 at Putnam County Middle School in Eatonton. The county's top spellers will meet their regional counterparts in a contest that promises to be as challenging as it is rewarding. Columbia County looks forward to its representatives carrying the torch of spelling excellence forward.