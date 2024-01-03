Sprouts Farmers Market to Open a New Store in Madison, Nashville

Phoenix-based organic grocery chain, Sprouts Farmers Market, is extending its reach in the Nashville area with a new store set to open in Madison. The novel outlet will be nestled in the Shoppes at Rivergate, located at 2156 Gallatin Pike N., claiming a vast 25,715-square-foot space.

Sprouts: A New Anchor at Shoppes at Rivergate

Joining the ranks of Gabe’s and Ashley Furniture, Sprouts Farmers Market is poised to be one of the anchor tenants in the 172,000-square-foot shopping center. The anticipated inauguration of the new Sprouts store is slated for the onset of 2025, making it the fifth Sprouts location in the Nashville area. The existing locations encompass Bellevue, Franklin, Murfreesboro, and Nolensville Pike.

The Shoppes at Rivergate: A Growing Commercial Hub

The Shoppes at Rivergate, the soon-to-be home of the new Sprouts location, is positioned conveniently across from the new BJ’s Wholesale Club. The shopping center was recently procured by Nashville-based Highland Capital in a $13 million deal in September 2023. Highland Capital, in its vision for the Shoppes at Rivergate, plans to usher in additional tenants throughout 2024, further boosting the commercial appeal of the area.

Implications for the Nashville Retail Landscape

The forthcoming Sprouts store in Madison marks a significant expansion for the organic grocer in the Nashville area. It also underscores the growing appeal of the region as a thriving retail and commercial hub. The arrival of Sprouts as an anchor tenant in the Shoppes at Rivergate is likely to draw more footfall, enhancing the commercial viability of the shopping center and contributing to the retail dynamism of the Nashville area.