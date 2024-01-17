Sprinkler System Malfunction Causes Icy Disruption in San Antonio

In the brisk hours of a Wednesday morning near Interstate 35 and Walzem Road in San Antonio, a malfunctioning sprinkler system on a church's private property set off a municipal disruption. An unexpected leak began around 2 a.m., transforming the access road into a treacherous icy landscape. The icy hazard necessitated a detour for early morning commuters, throwing a wrench into the routine flow of traffic.

City Workers Rise to the Challenge

The city workers from Windcrest, armed with shovels and determination, set upon the monumental task of clearing the ice. By 9 a.m., their efforts paid off. The road, once an icy menace, was reopened, and traffic resumed its usual course.

Plumbing Services to the Rescue

Javier Betancourt, the owner of Betancourt Plumbing, was called upon to address the malfunctioning sprinkler system. Betancourt and his diligent crew worked tirelessly to repair the broken system. According to him, the cold weather has been wreaking havoc on pipes around the city, leading to an increase in similar incidents. The plumbing service has been receiving up to 15 calls per day, a testament to the severity of the situation.

Preventive Measures and Public Response

As the city grappled with the icy disruption, Betancourt offered advice to prevent such incidents in the future. He emphasized the importance of insulating outdoor pipes and allowing indoor faucets to drip to prevent freezing and subsequent bursting. Across the highway, another pipe burst resulted in frozen streets but did not significantly impact traffic.

In response to the widespread issue, the San Antonio Water System (SAWS) took proactive measures to educate the public. SAWS produced an instructional video on how to shut off water in emergencies, a much-needed guide in these testing times.