en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Springworks Farm Proposes 30-Year TIF to Aid Expansion Plans

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:29 pm EST
Springworks Farm Proposes 30-Year TIF to Aid Expansion Plans

Springworks Farm, a prominent organic lettuce producer, has announced plans to propose a 30-year tax increment financing (TIF) district for its property located in Lisbon. The move is part of the farm’s expansion strategy aimed at increasing its greenhouse operations.

Expansion Blueprint

The farm currently utilizes only 20 of its 168 acres. The proposed expansion could significantly increase its workforce from 40 to approximately 200 people within the next five years. The farm, renowned for producing millions of heads of lettuce annually, forecasts an exponential increase in its property value from $2 million to over $13 million with the successful execution of its expansion plans.

The Role of TIF

The proposed TIF is not only expected to provide Springworks with additional capital but also assist in securing the necessary financing for the expansion project. Furthermore, the TIF funds can be deployed for public purposes, thereby supporting the farm’s development and benefiting the town itself.

Support and Considerations

Ross Cunningham, the town’s Economic and Community Development Director, has expressed support for the proposed TIF. He emphasized that the arrangement would give the council control over fund allocation, a privilege that would extend beyond the tenure of the current councilors. However, Councilor Fern Larochelle has urged for a careful consideration of the proposal, while recognizing it as a good opportunity. Councilor Mark Lunt suggested an executive session to further discuss the TIF with Cunningham.

In related news, former Town Councilor Don Fellows was appointed to the Finance Committee following his resignation triggered by his relocation to Hawaii for the winter season.

The town has until March 1 to seek approvals for the TIF district from the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development.

0
Agriculture Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
6 mins ago
Idaho's Trade Mission to Mexico: Potatoes and Promising Partnerships
Idaho Governor Brad Little, along with representatives from the Idaho Department of Commerce and the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, took part in a significant five-day trade mission to Mexico City in November. The mission’s objective was to bolster economic relations and uncover fresh trade and investment opportunities, with a distinct emphasis on advertising Idaho’s
Idaho's Trade Mission to Mexico: Potatoes and Promising Partnerships
Nigeria's Agriculture: On the Road to Recovery
11 mins ago
Nigeria's Agriculture: On the Road to Recovery
UK Government Plans Major Reforms: Food Labelling & Farming Support Schemes
12 mins ago
UK Government Plans Major Reforms: Food Labelling & Farming Support Schemes
Climate Change Alters Pest Dynamics in Maryland: Implications and Solutions
7 mins ago
Climate Change Alters Pest Dynamics in Maryland: Implications and Solutions
Hydroponics and Aquaponics: The Future of Agriculture?
7 mins ago
Hydroponics and Aquaponics: The Future of Agriculture?
Atlanta Company 'Get Your Goat Rentals' Uses Goats to Recycle Christmas Trees
10 mins ago
Atlanta Company 'Get Your Goat Rentals' Uses Goats to Recycle Christmas Trees
Latest Headlines
World News
Crystal Palace Eyes FA Cup Success: A Shift in Priorities for Hodgson
31 seconds
Crystal Palace Eyes FA Cup Success: A Shift in Priorities for Hodgson
Scotland Leads the Charge in Closing Gender Pay Gap
45 seconds
Scotland Leads the Charge in Closing Gender Pay Gap
Montgomery County Public Library and Washington Wizards Launch Winter Reading Challenge
45 seconds
Montgomery County Public Library and Washington Wizards Launch Winter Reading Challenge
Political Fray Unfolds in Alameda County Amid Officer's Death and Recall Campaign
1 min
Political Fray Unfolds in Alameda County Amid Officer's Death and Recall Campaign
Tulsa Health Department Reports Steady Rise in Respiratory Illnesses
1 min
Tulsa Health Department Reports Steady Rise in Respiratory Illnesses
The Moore Family's Resilience Tested in a Series of Unfortunate Events
2 mins
The Moore Family's Resilience Tested in a Series of Unfortunate Events
Alburnett High School Wrestling Team's Remarkable Journey to the Top
2 mins
Alburnett High School Wrestling Team's Remarkable Journey to the Top
Rise in Aggravated Assaults Against Health Care Workers Ignites Concern
2 mins
Rise in Aggravated Assaults Against Health Care Workers Ignites Concern
Counterfeit Car Seats Pose Serious Risk to Infants: Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children Raises Alarm
3 mins
Counterfeit Car Seats Pose Serious Risk to Infants: Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children Raises Alarm
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
2 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
3 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
4 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
4 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app