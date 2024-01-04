Springworks Farm Proposes 30-Year TIF to Aid Expansion Plans

Springworks Farm, a prominent organic lettuce producer, has announced plans to propose a 30-year tax increment financing (TIF) district for its property located in Lisbon. The move is part of the farm’s expansion strategy aimed at increasing its greenhouse operations.

Expansion Blueprint

The farm currently utilizes only 20 of its 168 acres. The proposed expansion could significantly increase its workforce from 40 to approximately 200 people within the next five years. The farm, renowned for producing millions of heads of lettuce annually, forecasts an exponential increase in its property value from $2 million to over $13 million with the successful execution of its expansion plans.

The Role of TIF

The proposed TIF is not only expected to provide Springworks with additional capital but also assist in securing the necessary financing for the expansion project. Furthermore, the TIF funds can be deployed for public purposes, thereby supporting the farm’s development and benefiting the town itself.

Support and Considerations

Ross Cunningham, the town’s Economic and Community Development Director, has expressed support for the proposed TIF. He emphasized that the arrangement would give the council control over fund allocation, a privilege that would extend beyond the tenure of the current councilors. However, Councilor Fern Larochelle has urged for a careful consideration of the proposal, while recognizing it as a good opportunity. Councilor Mark Lunt suggested an executive session to further discuss the TIF with Cunningham.

In related news, former Town Councilor Don Fellows was appointed to the Finance Committee following his resignation triggered by his relocation to Hawaii for the winter season.

The town has until March 1 to seek approvals for the TIF district from the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development.