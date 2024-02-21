Springfield's Gettysburg Address Contest: Engaging Young Minds with Lincoln's Legacy

Imagine standing where history was made, delivering one of the most significant speeches in American history. This spring, Springfield, Illinois, invites young historians to do just that in the Gettysburg Address Speech Contest. As part of the 15th Annual History Comes Alive program, this contest is more than a competition; it's a journey back in time, designed to connect students deeply with their nation's past.

Recreating History Through Young Voices

The heart of this initiative beats at the Old State Capitol, where students from 3rd to 8th grade will bring Abraham Lincoln's immortal words back to life. Sponsored by the Illinois Educators Credit Union, the contest is not just about memorization but understanding and conveying the profound emotions and historical significance behind Lincoln's words. The top ten finalists, selected through a rigorous process, will be awarded a weekend stay in Springfield. This opportunity includes not only the contest itself but also a curated tour of Lincoln's historical sites, offering a comprehensive experience of the past.

A New Chapter in History Comes Alive

While the Gettysburg Address Speech Contest is a highlight, the History Comes Alive program doesn't stop there. This year's edition introduces new elements like the 'History Cooks' culinary series, aimed at exploring historical cuisines, and the Downtown Trolley Service, designed to transport visitors through time around Springfield's historic landmarks. 'A Day in the Life' tours and nature-themed events further enrich the narrative, allowing visitors to immerse themselves fully in the 19th century. As dusk falls, the Dana-Thomas House opens its doors for evening entertainment, blending education with enjoyment in a way that only Springfield can.

Connecting the Past with the Present

The initiative's broad array of events, from the speech contest to the culinary series, is a testament to Springfield's commitment to keeping history alive. By engaging the younger generation in such a dynamic and interactive manner, the city not only honors Lincoln's legacy but also instills a sense of historical awareness and appreciation in the hearts of future generations. Through this innovative approach, Springfield demonstrates how history, when experienced rather than just read, can inspire, educate, and entertain.