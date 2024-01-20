Springfield Schools Transform into Respite Centers Amidst Ice Storm

In the wake of a devastating ice storm in Springfield, Springfield High School (SHS) and Two Rivers-Dos Ríos (TRDR) swiftly transformed into respite centers, offering shelter, meals, and other essential services to displaced community members. The harsh weather conditions caused significant damage to various school buildings, leading Springfield Public Schools (SPS) to declare a state of emergency.

Unwavering Dedication Amidst the Storm

Despite power outages affecting their own homes, over a dozen SPS staff members rose to the occasion, volunteering their time and effort to manage the centers. Summer Besemann, the kitchen manager at SPS, stressed the crucial role meals play for students who rely on them. Amidst her personal concerns for her family, Besemann and her team remained resolute in their commitment to support the community in this time of crisis.

The Respite Centers in Action

SPS had to call off classes through Friday due to the storm's aftermath but hoped to reopen some schools by Monday. The respite centers, chosen for their consistent power supply during the storm, were able to serve meals with minimal water usage, adhering to a boil water notice at SHS still in effect. On their opening night, SHS and TRDR prepared 500 meals each, and saw an impressive turnout of 214 attendees.

A Testimony of Community Spirit

The centers provided services beyond just meals - they became hubs of solace offering phone charging facilities, internet access, and entertainment. SHS Principal José da Silva lauded the volunteers' dedication, pointing out that many of them were also victims of the power outages but chose to stand tall and help others. Heather Murray, the nutrition services supervisor, encapsulated the spirit of unity demonstrated by the community in the face of adversity.