Springfield Rotary Club to Honor Frank Colaccino and Samalid Hogan with Paul Harris Awards

Frank Colaccino and Samalid Hogan, two prominent figures in the Springfield community, are set to be honored by the Springfield Rotary Club. The club will present them with the prestigious Paul Harris Awards in recognition of their exceptional service to the community and the Rotary Club. The ceremony is scheduled for January 25 at the Student Prince Restaurant in Springfield.

Frank Colaccino: A Pillar of Service

Colaccino, the founder and president of the Colvest Group, has been a significant force in the Springfield community and the Rotary Club. His noteworthy service includes chairing the Service Above Self Luncheon at the Basketball Hall of Fame for over 13 years. This event brings together honorees from the Greater Springfield business community, both local and national, and raises substantial funds for local charities and the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Samalid Hogan: A Dynamic Leader

Hogan, the CEO and principal consultant at Greylock Management Consulting and the immediate past president of Springfield Rotary, has left an indelible mark on the community. During her presidency, Hogan introduced several impactful programs, including a corporate membership program, a partnership with Dress for Success, and a Service Day with Habitat for Humanity. Known for her dynamic and cheerful leadership, Hogan has also been an active participant in her community through her board involvement in various organizations, such as the Governor’s Latino Empowerment Council, Tech Foundry, and the board of trustees of Springfield Technical Community College.

Recognizing Community Service

The Paul Harris Awards are a recognition of exceptional service to the community and the Rotary Club. The awards underline the commitment of individuals like Colaccino and Hogan, who have dedicated their time and effort to bettering their community and embodying the Rotary Club’s motto of ‘Service Above Self’. The awards ceremony on January 25 promises to be a celebration of such extraordinary service and leadership.