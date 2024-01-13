en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Springfield Rotary Club to Honor Frank Colaccino and Samalid Hogan with Paul Harris Awards

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:53 am EST
Springfield Rotary Club to Honor Frank Colaccino and Samalid Hogan with Paul Harris Awards

Frank Colaccino and Samalid Hogan, two prominent figures in the Springfield community, are set to be honored by the Springfield Rotary Club. The club will present them with the prestigious Paul Harris Awards in recognition of their exceptional service to the community and the Rotary Club. The ceremony is scheduled for January 25 at the Student Prince Restaurant in Springfield.

Frank Colaccino: A Pillar of Service

Colaccino, the founder and president of the Colvest Group, has been a significant force in the Springfield community and the Rotary Club. His noteworthy service includes chairing the Service Above Self Luncheon at the Basketball Hall of Fame for over 13 years. This event brings together honorees from the Greater Springfield business community, both local and national, and raises substantial funds for local charities and the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Samalid Hogan: A Dynamic Leader

Hogan, the CEO and principal consultant at Greylock Management Consulting and the immediate past president of Springfield Rotary, has left an indelible mark on the community. During her presidency, Hogan introduced several impactful programs, including a corporate membership program, a partnership with Dress for Success, and a Service Day with Habitat for Humanity. Known for her dynamic and cheerful leadership, Hogan has also been an active participant in her community through her board involvement in various organizations, such as the Governor’s Latino Empowerment Council, Tech Foundry, and the board of trustees of Springfield Technical Community College.

Recognizing Community Service

The Paul Harris Awards are a recognition of exceptional service to the community and the Rotary Club. The awards underline the commitment of individuals like Colaccino and Hogan, who have dedicated their time and effort to bettering their community and embodying the Rotary Club’s motto of ‘Service Above Self’. The awards ceremony on January 25 promises to be a celebration of such extraordinary service and leadership.

0
United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
33 seconds ago
Jason Segel: An Ensemble of Talents Culminating in a $55 Million Net Worth
In the bustling sphere of Hollywood, Jason Segel stands out as a dynamic force of creativity. A versatile actor, musician, and screenwriter, Segel’s storied career spanning over two decades has culminated in an impressive net worth of $55 million. This testament to his success is rooted in the early days of his career, where a
Jason Segel: An Ensemble of Talents Culminating in a $55 Million Net Worth
Noah's Ark Restaurant Survives Five-Year Family Legal Dispute: The Legacy Continues
2 mins ago
Noah's Ark Restaurant Survives Five-Year Family Legal Dispute: The Legacy Continues
John Goodman Rallies Support for Repertory Theatre Amid Financial Crisis
2 mins ago
John Goodman Rallies Support for Repertory Theatre Amid Financial Crisis
MGE Energy: A Low-Risk Investment with Steady Growth
41 seconds ago
MGE Energy: A Low-Risk Investment with Steady Growth
Marqeta to Discuss 2023 Financial Performance in Upcoming Webcast
52 seconds ago
Marqeta to Discuss 2023 Financial Performance in Upcoming Webcast
Bruhl Brothers: Ankeny Centennial's Student-Athletes Turn Snow Shoveling into a Business
2 mins ago
Bruhl Brothers: Ankeny Centennial's Student-Athletes Turn Snow Shoveling into a Business
Latest Headlines
World News
Poplar Iceland Supermarket Branch Closed Over Health Risks from Mouse Activity
21 seconds
Poplar Iceland Supermarket Branch Closed Over Health Risks from Mouse Activity
Preference Falsification: The Hidden Dissent Behind DEI Ideology
39 seconds
Preference Falsification: The Hidden Dissent Behind DEI Ideology
FIA President Calls for Increased Focus on Motorsport in Africa Amid F1 Changes
42 seconds
FIA President Calls for Increased Focus on Motorsport in Africa Amid F1 Changes
Poku-Adusei Denies Allegations of Links to Togbe Afede XIV Amid NPP Primaries
56 seconds
Poku-Adusei Denies Allegations of Links to Togbe Afede XIV Amid NPP Primaries
Ons Jabeur vs. Yuliia Starodubtseva: An Intriguing Clash at the Australian Open
1 min
Ons Jabeur vs. Yuliia Starodubtseva: An Intriguing Clash at the Australian Open
PM Modi's Statement Highlights Shift from Scams to Mega Projects: A New Age for India
1 min
PM Modi's Statement Highlights Shift from Scams to Mega Projects: A New Age for India
Bruhl Brothers: Ankeny Centennial's Student-Athletes Turn Snow Shoveling into a Business
2 mins
Bruhl Brothers: Ankeny Centennial's Student-Athletes Turn Snow Shoveling into a Business
Zeb Jackson: A Beacon of Leadership in VCU Rams' Chaotic Off-Season
2 mins
Zeb Jackson: A Beacon of Leadership in VCU Rams' Chaotic Off-Season
Ukrainian Lawmaker Arakhamia Criticizes Proposed Mobilization Draft Law
2 mins
Ukrainian Lawmaker Arakhamia Criticizes Proposed Mobilization Draft Law
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
56 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app