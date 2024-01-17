Springfield Residents Alerted to Boil Water Notice Following Ice Storm

Residents of Springfield were alerted to a boil water notice on Wednesday, following an ice storm that sparked a power outage, impacting the local water system. The Springfield Utility Board (SUB) informed residents that the loss of pressure in the water system could have allowed potentially detrimental bacteria to infiltrate the water supply. The notice, although targeted particularly towards those with weakened immune systems, is significant for all residents, as it affects daily tasks such as cooking, drinking, ice making, and brushing teeth.

Advertisment

Extent of the Issue

The boil water advisory solely affects designated sections of Springfield, specifically the east and west portions of the water distribution system. However, with no timeline given by the SUB for the lifting of the notice, residents are left uncertain. The SUB has mentioned that bacteria testing will commence as soon as water pressure is reinstated.

Impact of the Ice Storm

Advertisment

Tuesday's ice storm left a trail of destruction, causing widespread power outages in the southern Willamette Valley, with some residents expected to be without electricity for a week or more. The ice storm severely damaged power lines, with utility companies reporting a loss in progress and a need for comprehensive repairs. The SUB stated that 12,000 customers are currently without power and over 40 power poles require repair. The freeze has resulted in fallen power lines, creating hazardous conditions.

Recovery Efforts

The SUB and other utility companies are working tirelessly to restore power. Despite the unstable situation and the possibility of further outages, progress is being made, with power being restored in certain areas. However, the SUB encourages residents to prepare for an extended outage as conditions continue to pose potential danger. Residents are also warned to maintain a safe distance from downed power lines for their safety. As the cleanup and restoration efforts continue, residents are advised to boil tap water or use bottled water for consumption or any food contact purposes.