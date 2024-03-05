Spring Showers Bring Cabin Fever to Anglers: Poachers Warned, Lakes Stocked

As spring showers continue to drench California, local anglers are feeling the effects of cabin fever, eagerly awaiting sunny days to resume their fishing adventures. Amidst the anticipation, game wardens are on high alert for poachers exceeding trout limits in popular fishing spots, reinforcing the importance of adhering to the 2024 California Freshwater Sport Fishing Regulation booklet. Despite challenging conditions, reports from Upper Blue Lakes and Lake Sonoma suggest fair to good fishing opportunities, with both lakes scheduled for trout stocking, promising an exciting season ahead for the fishing community.