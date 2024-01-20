Spring Garden Seminar to Enhance Horticultural Knowledge in Jefferson City

In a bid to enhance horticultural knowledge and foster an appreciation for gardening, the University of Missouri Extension in Cole County is teaming up with the Central Missouri Master Gardeners (CMMG) to host a Spring Garden Seminar on February 24. Set to take place at the Cole County Extension Center in Jefferson City, the seminar aims to provide attendees with an in-depth understanding of a wide range of gardening topics.

Rich Horticultural Showcase

The seminar will cover an array of horticultural subjects such as the introduction of new annuals and perennials, the resilience of ornamental trees and shrubs, and the latest trends in vegetable gardening. Each topic will be presented by expert speakers, including Kerry Meyer, Tim Moloney, and Nancy Chapman, who will each host a Q&A session after their presentations.

Insights into Garden Irrigation

Another highlight of the seminar will be a comprehensive segment on garden irrigation systems. This section, presented by Terry Walkenhorst, will cover essential aspects such as system selection, design, and setup. The segment aims to equip attendees with the knowledge and skills to efficiently irrigate their gardens, thereby promoting healthier plant growth and reducing water waste.

Panel Discussion and Participation

The event will culminate in a panel discussion led by CMMG members. They will share their insights into their favorite garden tools, providing attendees with firsthand knowledge about the most effective gardening equipment. This open discussion aims to provide a platform for participants to gain practical insights and share their own gardening experiences.

The event is free and open to the public. However, potential attendees are required to either register online or call the University of Missouri Extension in Cole County. Participants are also advised to bring their own lunch. The University of Missouri Extension Horticulturist, Dhruba Dhakal, encourages those with gardening questions to reach out to him.