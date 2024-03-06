Spring Forward: Harmony Collective's Art Show Ignites Seasonal Renewal in Downtown Brattleboro

As spring unfurls its leaves in Brattleboro, the Harmony Collective breathes life into the season with its latest group art show, 'Spring Forward'. This exhibit, showcasing the works of several collective artists, delves into themes of growth, resilience, and the anticipation of sunny days. Among the featured artists, Phoebe Wagner and Ruby Rice stand out with their unique interpretations of the seasonal shift, using recycled materials and fiber art to express the essence of spring.

Advertisment

Artistic Expressions of Spring

Phoebe Wagner's contribution to 'Spring Forward' is a testament to creativity and environmental consciousness. Her 3D sculpture, a large papier mâché tortoise, is crafted almost entirely from household recyclables, symbolizing nature's cycle of renewal and the slow but steady pace of growth characteristic of spring. Ruby Rice, on the other hand, offers a tactile experience with 'Purple Flow', a reversible shoulder wrap that mirrors the thawing rivers of spring through nuno felting, merino wools, and hand-painted silks.

Inspiration and Renewal

Advertisment

Joan Lovell and Rachel Eleanor Brown further enrich the show with their pieces. Lovell's scratchboard work and vibrant watercolors invite viewers to contemplate spring as a period of love and fresh starts, while Brown's watercolor and ink piece, 'Daisies', encourages learning from nature's resilience and the importance of gratitude and hope in the face of change. These artists, among others, transform the gallery into a space of reflection, celebration, and anticipation for what the new season brings.

Community Engagement and Artistic Endeavor

The 'Spring Forward' show not only highlights the individual talents within the Harmony Collective but also underscores the collective's commitment to fostering an artist-first space in downtown Brattleboro. Opening with a reception that offers the community a chance to engage with the artists personally, the show stands as a beacon of hope and creativity. As spring breathes new life into the world, the Harmony Collective mirrors this renewal, inviting all to explore and appreciate the artful expression of the season's essence.