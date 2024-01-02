en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Spring Creek, Oklahoma: The Cost of Industrial Poultry Farming

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:26 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 10:59 am EST
Spring Creek, Oklahoma: The Cost of Industrial Poultry Farming

Spring Creek, Oklahoma, a picturesque locale with a history of pristine waters, has been experiencing an unsettling rise in pollution levels. The culprit? A surging concentration of large industrial poultry farms. The insidious escalation of pollutants such as phosphorus, nitrogen, E. coli, and enterococcus, unearthed by the Spring Creek Coalition’s vigilant monitoring since 2020, have far exceeded state standards.

Nature in Distress

The excess phosphorus from the farms has triggered uncontrolled algae growth, heralding an imminent threat to the aquatic ecosystem. The health of Spring Creek, a lifeline for many residents, is in jeopardy.

A Community Pushes Back

Local residents like Tim Dozhier and members of the Spring Creek Coalition are not standing idle. They’re voicing their frustrations over the lack of regulatory action and the hurdles they face in their fight against the industrial poultry operations. The financial constraints and legislative barriers are formidable, but the community’s resolve remains unbroken.

Contradictory CAFO Reports

While the pollution persists and the number of birds raised in the farms has doubled, Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs) reported by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in Oklahoma have paradoxically declined since 2013—when the state assumed authority over CAFO permits. Critics suggest that this decrease may be a smokescreen, with farms registering under less restrictive categories, while the actual pollution and industrial farming activities continue to swell.

The Spring Creek pollution crisis serves as a stark reminder of the delicate balance between industrial progress and environmental preservation. It’s a balance that demands constant vigilance, responsible governance, and a community’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding their natural treasures.

0
Agriculture United States
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Global Dairy Trade Price Index Rises 1.2% in 2024's First Trading Event

By Rizwan Shah

Oklahoma's Poultry Farm Regulations: A Stench of Controversy

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Maharashtra Government to Reorganize Task Force for Farmers' Challenges

By Rafia Tasleem

iUrban Teen's Initiative 'Food for Good' Battles Food Insecurity in Vancouver

By Salman Khan

Surucuá Spearheads Amazon Conservation with Sustainable Chocolate Pro ...
@Agriculture · 36 mins
Surucuá Spearheads Amazon Conservation with Sustainable Chocolate Pro ...
heart comment 0
Cattle Market Holds Steady in Final Week of 2023; Higher Prices Expected in 2024

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Cattle Market Holds Steady in Final Week of 2023; Higher Prices Expected in 2024
Canola Market Declines in First Trading Session of 2024

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Canola Market Declines in First Trading Session of 2024
AGCO Corporation: A Rising Competitor in Precision Agriculture

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

AGCO Corporation: A Rising Competitor in Precision Agriculture
Ontario Soil Network: Championing Soil Health and Sustainable Farming

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Ontario Soil Network: Championing Soil Health and Sustainable Farming
Latest Headlines
World News
A Year of Remarkable Progress: Breakthroughs in Structural Heart Disease Interventions in 2023
41 seconds
A Year of Remarkable Progress: Breakthroughs in Structural Heart Disease Interventions in 2023
San Antonio Earns 'Gold Medal' Recognition for Public Health Policies
50 seconds
San Antonio Earns 'Gold Medal' Recognition for Public Health Policies
Wrestling Legends: Valentine's Resemblance to Hogan and the Autograph Controversy
59 seconds
Wrestling Legends: Valentine's Resemblance to Hogan and the Autograph Controversy
AB Party Calls for Non-Partisan Interim Government Amid Election Concerns
1 min
AB Party Calls for Non-Partisan Interim Government Amid Election Concerns
Apni Party Stresses Mass Connection Ahead of Elections: A Meeting in Srinagar
1 min
Apni Party Stresses Mass Connection Ahead of Elections: A Meeting in Srinagar
Will Symonds Mingles with Pakistan Cricket Team Ahead of Sydney Test
2 mins
Will Symonds Mingles with Pakistan Cricket Team Ahead of Sydney Test
Guardians vs Voyagers: Predictions and Dream11 Tips for Barbados T10 2023-24 Match 12
3 mins
Guardians vs Voyagers: Predictions and Dream11 Tips for Barbados T10 2023-24 Match 12
Cristiano Ronaldo Proves Critics Wrong with Golden Boot Win at Al Nassr
3 mins
Cristiano Ronaldo Proves Critics Wrong with Golden Boot Win at Al Nassr
Diagrama Foundation Prepares for Anticipated Surge in Dementia Cases
3 mins
Diagrama Foundation Prepares for Anticipated Surge in Dementia Cases
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
25 mins
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
34 mins
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
3 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
5 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
7 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app