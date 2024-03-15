Spring Break Shock: Teen Pulls Gun Amongst Revelers, Arrested at New Smyrna Beach

In a startling incident caught on bodycam footage, a 16-year-old was arrested at New Smyrna Beach amidst spring break celebrations after pulling a gun in a crowd and leading deputies on a chase into the ocean. Identified as Felixander Solis-Guzman, the teenager faced multiple charges following the dangerous altercation that fortunately ended without injury.

Immediate Response and Arrest

Volusia County Sheriff's deputies, patrolling the area as part of increased spring break security, sprung into action after spotting Solis-Guzman wielding a handgun among beachgoers. The situation escalated when Solis-Guzman, in an attempt to evade capture, ran into the ocean, discarding the gun and several baggies believed to contain marijuana. Despite his efforts to dispose of the evidence, deputies quickly apprehended him after a brief pursuit in the water.

Charges and Legal Proceedings

Solis-Guzman now faces numerous charges, including firearm possession by a minor, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, tampering with evidence, and resisting law enforcement without violence. Additionally, it was revealed that Solis-Guzman was also wanted on seven warrants out of Orange County, compounding the severity of his legal troubles. The quick recovery of both the firearm and the discarded baggies by officials prevented potential harm and ensured that all evidence was accounted for in the ongoing investigation.

Community and Law Enforcement Reaction

The incident has sparked conversations about safety during spring break, a time when thousands of students flock to Florida's beaches. Law enforcement officials have reiterated the importance of vigilance and responsible behavior during these festivities. Meanwhile, the community and visitors to New Smyrna Beach are left to reflect on the implications of such incidents on their sense of security and the overall atmosphere of what should be a carefree time for celebration.

This event serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictability of large gatherings and the critical role of law enforcement in maintaining public safety. As the legal process unfolds for Solis-Guzman, many hope this incident will underscore the need for continued dialogue and action to prevent similar occurrences in the future.