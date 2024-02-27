Spring Break in Jackson: Top Picks for Family Fun, from Museums to Outdoor Adventures

As spring break looms on the horizon, families in Jackson, Mississippi, are in for a treat with an array of activities designed to entertain and educate children of all ages. From the highly acclaimed Mississippi Children's Museum to thrilling trampoline parks, the city is packed with options to keep young minds and bodies active.

Advertisment

Engage and Learn: Museums and Science

The Mississippi Children's Museum, celebrated for its engaging exhibits and hands-on learning opportunities, has recently been named one of the country's best children's museums by USA Today. With a mission to cultivate a passion for learning, the museum offers an assortment of activities that promise to captivate children during their spring break visit. Entry is affordably priced at $10, ensuring access for families to explore the wonders within. Similarly, the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science extends an invitation to explore the natural world, featuring the 'Animal Grossology' exhibit until December 30, providing a unique blend of education and entertainment at a modest fee. For more information, visit the Clarion Ledger.

Outdoor Adventures and Parks

Advertisment

Jackson's parks, including Strawberry Patch Park, Freedom Ridge Park, Lions Club Park, and Parham Bridges Park, offer vast green spaces for children to run, play, and explore. These outdoor havens provide a perfect setting for a family picnic or a leisurely day out in the sun. For those seeking a bit more adventure, Jackson's array of trampoline parks such as Launch Trampoline Park and Defy Jackson offer high-energy fun with a variety of physical activities suited for kids and adults alike.

Geological Wonders and More

The Mississippi Petrified Forest invites visitors to step back in time and marvel at its ancient tree specimens. This geological wonder offers an educational experience that complements the city's museum offerings, providing a well-rounded educational outing for the whole family. For more details on these attractions, refer to Spring break coming up: Things to do with kids in Jackson MS area.

Jackson, Mississippi, stands out as a destination brimming with opportunities for family fun this spring break. From its award-winning museums to outdoor adventures and geological explorations, the city offers a rich tapestry of activities that promise to enrich and entertain. As families plan their spring break excursions, these top picks in Jackson highlight the city's commitment to providing educational and enjoyable experiences for visitors of all ages.