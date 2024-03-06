Spring Break Extravaganza: Chasing Rabbits Vail Unveils Diverse March Event Lineup

As Spring Break approaches, Chasing Rabbits in Vail, CO, is setting the stage for an unprecedented series of events catering to a wide audience. From a country-themed party to a disco dance night, and even a family-friendly St. Patrick's Day celebration, March at Chasing Rabbits promises diverse entertainment options for every taste.

Country Glam Meets Disco Fever

Chasing Rabbits kicks off its Spring Break festivities with a Country Glam themed evening on Saturday, March 9th, 2024, inviting guests of all ages to enjoy a blend of line dancing and interactive activities. The event transitions into a 21+ party from 9pm onwards, featuring cocktails from 10th Mountain Whiskey. A week later, the venue transforms into a discotheque for Gimmie Gimmie Disco, a 21+ event on Saturday, March 16th, offering a night of groovy music and creative cocktails.

Family Fun and LGBTQ+ Support

Chasing Rabbits doesn't forget the younger crowd and families, hosting a St. Patrick's Day event filled with magic performances and specialty cocktails on March 17th, from 4pm. The venue also shows its support for the LGBTQ+ community with Glitter & Ice, a dance party on Saturday, March 23rd, aimed at celebrating Queer Ski Weekend and benefiting Mountain Pride. This event, too, is 21+ and offers general admission tickets alongside a unique Party Bus Package from Denver to Vail.

Booking and VIP Services

For those looking to enhance their experience, Chasing Rabbits provides options for VIP tables and bottle service, accessible by contacting VIP@chasingrabbitsvail.com. Pre-sale tickets are available for each event, promising not only a memorable night out but also convenience and exclusivity. The venue's central location in Vail Village makes it an accessible and attractive destination for both locals and tourists.

Chasing Rabbits' diverse March lineup showcases its commitment to offering something for everyone. Whether you're looking to dance the night away in cowboy boots or disco shoes, enjoy a magical St. Patrick's Day with family, or support a vital cause while partying, Chasing Rabbits is the place to be. As we move further into spring, these events not only promise fun and entertainment but also strengthen the community spirit in Vail, making it a must-visit destination this season.