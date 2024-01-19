Sports Illustrated in Crisis: ABG Terminates Arena Group's Publishing Rights, Leading to Significant Layoffs

On the cusp of an era defined by uncertainty, the iconic sports journalism brand, Sports Illustrated (SI), teeters on the precipice of a significant transformation. The brand's future stands jeopardized following the sudden termination of publishing rights of Arena Group by Authentic Brands Group (ABG). This move has resulted in the layoff of a significant section of the staff associated with the SI brand, marking a potential end to one of the most illustrious chapters in sports journalism.

ABG Pulls The Plug On Arena Group

The unexpected unrest began when ABG, the owner of Sports Illustrated's magazine and website since 2019, severed ties with Arena Group due to a missed payment. Arena Group, once a proud torchbearer of the SI brand, now finds itself in the midst of a crisis, grappling with the fallout of this abrupt severance.

A Union's Plea for Fairness

The guild-represented staff of SI, bearing the brunt of this fallout, have either been mostly or completely laid off, as per reports. The union, in response, has implored ABG to uphold the legacy of Sports Illustrated, urging it to ensure its continued publication. The union further expects ABG to adhere to the union contract and treat the employees with the fairness they deserve.

Tracing The Tumultuous Journey of Sports Illustrated

This layoff is the latest development in a series of tumultuous events that have defined Sports Illustrated's journey under the Arena Group's management. The most notable of these incidents includes the dismissal of the magazine's CEO, Ross Levinsohn, following a scandal involving the publication of articles under pseudonyms, accompanied by AI-generated profile photos. Levinsohn's exit paved the way for interim CEO Manoj Bhargava, the majority stakeholder of Arena Group and the founder of 5-Hour Energy, to take the helm.

As Sports Illustrated stands at this crossroad, the world watches in anticipation. Will the publication endure this turmoil and come out stronger, or will it become a poignant tale of a glorious past overshadowed by an uncertain future? Only time will tell.